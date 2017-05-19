Wanted: Man throwing bodily fluid on women at grocery stores in Portland area

Police are searching for a man who is throwing semen on women in grocery stores in the Portland area.

Surveillance images of the suspect and his car were released by detectives Friday.

Investigators said the man follows unsuspecting women in a store, throws semen on them and walks away.

The Portland Police Bureau reported there have been two incidents at southwest Portland grocery stores and investigators are working with police in Beaverton and Milwaukie on similar cases.

The surveillance images released Friday are from the Safeway store on Southwest Barbur Boulevard on April 5.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s to 40s, with short to medium height and build. In one incident, he was seen driving a white, four-door car.

Due to the nature of the crimes, police believe there may be additional victims who were unaware of the suspect's actions.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this investigation is asked to contact Detective Chris Traynor at 503-823-0889 or christopher.traynor@portlandoregon.gov.

Anyone who sees the suspect in the act of a crime should call 911.

