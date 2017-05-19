Wanted: Man throwing bodily fluid on women at grocery stores in Portland area

Three people, including a child, fell an estimated 15 feet from a ferris wheel ride at a festival in Port Townsend, Washington on Thursday, according to a fire official.More >
Deputies are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed a man outside a strip club in Beaverton early Friday.More >
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >
Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy courageous after he found illegal drugs in his dad's suitcase and called 911.More >
Two Chinese Su-30 fighter jets conducted an "unprofessional" intercept of a US Air Force radiation detection plane while it was flying over the Yellow Sea in international airspace on Wednesday, a US official tells CNN.More >
An Arkansas couple was arrested after police found their 15-day-old baby covered in blood with up to 100 rat bites all over her body.More >
One person was injured Thursday night in a single vehicle crash in Beaverton.More >
A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after he fired a gun and assaulted his mom during an argument.More >
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
A Clark County Jail inmate who was taken to the hospital for treatment was shot in an officer-involved shooting at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.More >
