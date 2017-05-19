Deputies arrest 16-year-old suspected in Vancouver shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies arrest 16-year-old suspected in Vancouver shooting

Deputies with Clark County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 16-year-old boy from Vancouver for negligently shooting another teen at a home in the Truman neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police received a 911 call about the shooting around 10 a.m. from a residence in the 4700 block of Northeast 49th Street.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a 19-year-old with a single gunshot wound to the leg. That victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation also caused nearby Truman Elementary School to be placed on lockdown for almost two hours.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken to the Clark County Juvenile facility and faces charges of reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.

