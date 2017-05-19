Man sentenced to prison for shooting Portland property management workers

Police at scene of shooting at Cascadian Terrace Apartments in north Portland. (Photo: KPTV)

A man who was facing eviction and shot two property management workers has been sentenced to 13 1/2 years in prison.

Reynaldo Diaz Cabrera, 65, pleaded no contest to charges of attempted murder last month.

Cabrera was arrested in December 2016. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Cascadian Terrace Apartments on the 5700 block of North Kerby Avenue.

A 45-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were found suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Police located Cabrera in a vehicle near Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Winchell Street.

Investigators said Cabrera was formally evicted from his apartment on the morning of the shooting and the victims were both employees of the complex management team.

Cabrera was sentenced to 13 1/2 years in prison Friday morning.

