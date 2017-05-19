Police investigating stabbing at MAX platform near Lloyd Center - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating stabbing at MAX platform near Lloyd Center

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday afternoon on a MAX platform near the Lloyd Center.

Officers from the PPB’s North Precinct responded to the scene where they found one person injured.

According to police, one person has been detained at the scene.

TriMet is advising passengers that MAX service on the Blue, Green and Red lines will be disrupted for this investigation.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for updates.

