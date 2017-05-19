Police investigating stabbing at MAX platform near Lloyd Center

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday afternoon on a MAX platform near the Lloyd Center.

Officers from the PPB’s North Precinct responded to the scene where they found one person injured.

According to police, one person has been detained at the scene.

TriMet is advising passengers that MAX service on the Blue, Green and Red lines will be disrupted for this investigation.

MAX Blue, Green and Red lines are disrupted due to police activity. Shuttle buses are serving stations between Rose Quarter and Gateway. — TriMet (@trimet) May 19, 2017

@ppbnorth Check @trimet or service updates. Trains stopped for now. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 19, 2017

