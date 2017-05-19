Police: Woman stabbed at Lloyd Center MAX platform - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Woman stabbed at Lloyd Center MAX platform

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a stabbing at the Lloyd Center MAX platform Friday afternoon that sent a woman to the hospital.

Officers from the PPB’s North Precinct and Transit Division responded to the scene at Northeast 11th Avenue and Holladay Street where they found a woman in her late teens or early 20s injured. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.

While at the scene, officers received additional information indicating that the suspect was near the DoubleTree Hotel across the street from the platform. Officers located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

According to investigators, the suspect approached the victim, who was with two other women, and, after a short exchange of words, attacked the woman, stabbing her multiple times.

Investigators noted that a knife was recovered from the scene and said preliminary information indicated that the victim had no connection to the suspect.

The MAX platform is closed, and TriMet is advising passengers that MAX service on the Blue, Green and Red lines will be disrupted for this investigation.

Officers ask that anyone who witnessed the attack but has not yet spoken with police call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

