Affidavit: Man stole, sold shoes from NE Portland Nike store to support drug habit

A man repeatedly stole thousands of dollars worth of shoes from the Nike Factory Store in northeast Portland and sold them on the street to support his drug habit, according to court documents.

Kelvin Torain Millage, 52, was arraigned Thursday on charges of theft, conspiracy to commit theft and possession of heroin.

He was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the theft of Nike shoes.

Surveillance video showed Millage stealing $350 worth of shoes on March 27, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Millage was known to police. After he was contacted by officers, according to court documents, Millage admitted to being involved in four different thefts from the store on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Millage said other people were involved in the thefts with him, according to a probable cause affidavit, but he would only arrive and leave with them and wasn't with them other than to commit the thefts. The other suspects were not identified.

Other thefts included $1,200 worth of shoes on April 3, $1,500 worth of shoes on April 4 and $2,425 in shoes on May 6, according to court documents.

The probable cause affidavit states Millage said he is a drug addict and he estimated he stole 20 pairs of shoes and sold them to people on the street for $800 to buy drugs.

Police said he was carrying three bindles of heroin and a pipe with drug residue when he was arrested.

Millage is due back in court May 26. Court documents state he also goes by names including Kevin Millage and Anthony White.

