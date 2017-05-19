Woman accused of starting deadly Newport motel fire deemed mentally unfit

Four people died in a fire at the City Center Motel in Newport in August 2016 (Image: KPTV)

A woman accused of starting a fire at a Newport motel that killed four people has been deemed mentally unfit to proceed in the court case.

Rebecca Joanne Sinclair, 38, was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation at the Oregon State Hospital on May 9.

She was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail last month on multiple counts of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless burning and recklessly endangering another person.

Investigators said careless discard of smoking materials caused the fire at the City Center Motel on Highway 101 in August 2016.

The motel was evacuated, but people in two rooms were unable to escape.

Hours after putting out the fire, the bodies of four people were found in the rubble.

The victims were identified as Allen Arthur Hepner, 63, and Tammi Sue Hepner, 51, both of Portland, and Danny Keith Shoemaker, 64, and Sandra Kay Shoemaker, 60, both of Springfield.

Sinclair was staying in room 103 at the time of the fire. She was treated for burns and smoke inhalation and later identified as a person of interest and then a suspect in the case.

The next hearing in her case is scheduled for June 26 to review her Oregon State Hospital evaluation.

