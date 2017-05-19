Gang Enforcement Team investigating shots fired in NE Portland

The Portland Police Bureau Gang Enforcement Team is investigating shots fired near Northeast 7th and Alberta Street on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene at 3:42 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and seeing a car crash into another car before speeding out of the area.

No gunshot victims were found, but officers did locate evidence on gunfire.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and found a vehicle that may have been involved in the incident.

Based on preliminary information, the Gang Enforcement Team was called out to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or other gun crimes in the city of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.