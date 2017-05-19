Warm, dry weather makes for a gardener’s dream

Gardeners around the Portland area rejoice - the “no holds barred” gardening season is finally here giving those with green thumbs the green light to plant anything they want in their backyard.

“Tomatoes, bell peppers, hot peppers, corn, zucchini, cucumbers, all of those – basil can finally go in the ground,” expert Nicole Forbes from Dennis’ 7 Dees Garden Center in Beaverton said.

In fact, the sky is the limit for colorful annual flowers, flavorful kitchen herbs and anything else gardeners can imagine.

While Saturday will be cooler and cloudy, things are forecast to change pretty quickly after that. While the weather isn’t just going to be nice starting on Sunday, it’ll be downright hot with temperatures in the 90s early next week.

When the weather is that warm, Forbes said gardeners need to water in the morning and provide some shade cover for your newest plants to help them survive.

“Even just putting a couple of chairs on either side of a newly-planted plant and draping a piece of cloth or fabric over it to give it a temporary umbrella or shade will make a huge difference,” Forbes said.

Max and Megan Monty of Tigard planted their backyard vegetable garden on Friday. Like everyone else around Portland with this long, wet spring, they’ve been waiting a long time to do it.

“It’s been so depressing, looking outside and seeing how green it is but not being able to actually do anything,” Max told FOX 12. “[Now we’re planting] lettuce, green beans, onions, and what else do we have? Tomatoes!”

“This is my second trip and it’s the perfect day. I’m just filling in some pots and planting some perennials this weekend,” garden customer Dalika Crawford said. “I couldn’t be more excited. I think me and the entire state of Oregon are happy for a stretch of sunny weather.”

