First food cart pod opens in Beaverton

With great weather on the way this weekend, now is the perfect time to try some of the newest cuisine around the Portland area.

The food cart revolution officially landed in Beaverton Friday after officials opened the city's first food cart pod. This new eating spot comes after the city voted to change development rules to make food carts easier and less expensive to build.

Six restaurants will be housed in the Garage Sale Warehouse building on Southwest Western Avenue. The six restaurants include Teepee's Native American Fry Bread, Thai Lao Sibuya Japanese Grill, Clinton's Kitchen, Ochoas Authentic Mexican and Hakuna Murata.

Garage Sale Warehouse owner Kent Drangsholt believes the new pod will draw neighbors closer."It has the whole flavor of smaller community involving small businesses and coming together to create something that each neighborhood can draw into close by," Drangsholt said.

City officials say the development took a year to finish and hope the food pods will bring more tourist activity to Beaverton.

Along with opening the new food cart pod, the city has updated regulations on food trucks. The trucks can not operate at a site for up to three hours without a permit or for up to seven hours with a permit, and up to three trucks may be at the same location at any time.

