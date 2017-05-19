Three people sent to hospital after man drives onto sidewalk, cr - KPTV - FOX 12

Three people sent to hospital after man drives onto sidewalk, crashes in Canby

Image: KPTV/Air 12 Image: KPTV/Air 12
CANBY, OR (KPTV) -

A man driving a pickup went onto the sidewalk and crashed into parked cars and power poles before hitting two teens, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and Cedar Street at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The truck came to a stop against a house. 

A boy and girl described as likely being in high school were injured in the incident. Police said the boy was flown to the hospital and the girl was taken by ambulance.

The driver of the truck was found unconscious at the scene and he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

No condition updates were available Friday evening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The Clackamas County Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting the Canby Police Department in the investigation.  

