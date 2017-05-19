Rockaway man dies in crash on Highway 6 near Banks

An 80-year-old Rockaway man is dead following a head-on crash on Highway 6 in Washington County Friday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported a driving complaint was called in at 11:41 a.m. about a green Toyota RAV4 driving erratically near milepost 34.

As deputies were attempting to locate the SUV, sheriff’s dispatchers said they received a report of a two-vehicle head-on crash at milepost 37.5 involving the RAV4 and a motorhome.

Deputies, Oregon State Police troopers and medical personnel responded to the crash scene west of Banks where they found the driver of RAV4, David John Wise, had died in the crash.

The driver of the motorhome, a 46-year-old man from Scappoose, was not injured.

Investigators said Wise was driving east on Highway 6 when for an unknown reason he crossed into the westbound lane and crashed into the RV.

The highway was closed with one lane being opened intermittently for three hours during the investigation.

The Oregon Department of Transportation, Banks Fire Department, Forest Grove Fire Department and the Washington County Medical Examiner's Office also assisted at the scene.

