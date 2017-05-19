Portland pools looking for lifeguards and swim instructors

With warmer temperatures on tap next week, many folks will be headed to their local pool, and across the country, pool staffers are hoping they will catch a lifeguarding bug.

Portland Parks and Recreation officials said they are understaffed and likely won’t fill some 700 lifeguards, swim school and pool staff positions this summer.

Department staffers said that for some unknown reason, fewer and fewer people across the country are not signing up for the jobs.

Jade Rouzie is the Lifeguard supervisor at the East Portland Community Center. She started as a swim instructor before becoming a lifeguard and moving to her current position.

“I’ve always loved swimming. It’s super fun,” she explained. “Everyone here is definitely my friend. I think of some people as my family and I love being here.”

Rouzie said they have felt the drop in the number people wanting to lifeguard, with the current staff picking up the slack and taking on more shifts. She added that they would love to see more people joining their team.

“We want people from all walks of life,” she said. “Portland is a changing community and we want to reflect that.”

In her time working for Portland Parks and Rec, Rouzie said the hours she works have fit perfectly with her school schedule.

“Our hours are really flexible, so you say what you want to work and what you can work, and then they work on that and they decide to give you hours based on your availability,” she explained.

Rouzie hopes that more people will get certified to become lifeguards and swim instructors, even if it is just for the summer.

“I would encourage that they join us and they join our community because it is awesome and we have a lot of fun.”

For more information on the Portland Park and Recreation lifeguard program, log on to PortlandOregon.gov/Parks.

