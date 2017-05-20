Brazen saggy pants thief takes packages from Grant Park porch

A porch package thief was caught on camera in northeast Portland, and the suspect gave police more than just a good look at his face.

Surveillance video from the Grant Park neighborhood showed a man with a skateboard walking up to a porch. He checked his phone then bent down to pick up a package from amazon.

The suspect’s pants were sagging so much that police got a view of his “southern exposure.”

Homeowner Patricia Harrison told FOX 12 that she hopes the thief enjoys her package of shampoo and office supplies.

“What a jerk!” she said. “I can't believe they were taken off the porch, and it's just a bummer because we weren't gone that long.”

She also said she was surprised that the thief was so bold since the cameras that recorded the video are visible on the porch.

Anyone that recognizes the man is asked to call Portland police.

