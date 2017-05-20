Badminton players from around the world competing in Beaverton

Some of the best badminton players from around the globe will converge on Beaverton this weekend for the USA Badminton Masters International Championships.

50 players from across the U.S., Canada, India and Nepal will compete at Beaverton’s Oregon Badminton Academy on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Highway 217.

Spectators are sure to see plenty of fast-paced action with a touch of grace.

"Badminton is one of the sports where you see a lot of, you know, pretty much every single part of the body is moving, and fast action and you will see smashes, drops, tosses, lots of different things that lots of different players are going to play," Oregon Badminton Academy coach Ajit Joshi explained.

The tournament started Friday and continues through the rest of the weekend.

For more information on the event, visit USABMasters2017.com.

