Rose Festival Court serves lunch at Delta Park Elmer's

The official kickoff of the Portland Rose Festival is still a week away, but Friday the Rose Festival Court got help serve lunch to some customers at a local Elmer's.

The restaurant launched its Rose Meals menu, which features fresh strawberries.

This is the eighth year Elmer's has offered the special menu inspired by the Rose Festival, and $1 from every meal sold will be donated to the Portland Rose Festival Foundation.

As part of their community service efforts, the Rose Festival Court helped serve lunch to people the Delta Park Elmer's location.

There is nothing like that. I love doing things for the community, it's great that Elmer's stays local,” Elmer's General Manager Joanna Brown explained. “We buy local things and we do things to donate for local events like the Rose Festival and done things like help the Portland Rescue Mission and things like that.”

In the past seven years, Elmer’s has donated $87,000 to the Portland Rose Festival.

The Rose Meal menu is being served until June 25.

