Vancouver students hold annual Children's Culture Parade

More than 1,500 Vancouver elementary students took to the streets Friday to celebrate diversity.

Led by Mayor Tim Leavitt, the annual Children's Culture Parade kicked off at the Pearson Air Museum around 10:15 a.m.

The sound of music and footsteps traveled down East Reserve Street as students from the Evergreen School District celebrated the community's diversity.

Students finished their march by entering the reconstructed Fort Vancouver for a presentation by National Park Service volunteers and a concert by the Vancouver Community Concert Band.

