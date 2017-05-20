Wilson HS students learn how to respond to emergencies

Students at Wilson High School got hands-on training to help their community during a disaster Friday.

Portland emergency management and fire officials teamed up to hold a training session for students to become part of the Neighborhood Emergency Team.

Portland's NET program shows volunteers how to help their community in the event of a fire or earthquake disaster.

"They will be, after this final field exercise, many of them will actually be certified NET members, that they could actually be incorporated into the, kind of the civilian corps of the NET program in Portland,” Wilson health teacher Aaron Olsen explained. “So if there is a major disaster or something, or a neighborhood situation, then these students could be a part of that and be deployed."

Students also learned urban search and rescue techniques. Portland currently has 1,200 active NET volunteers.

For more information on the program, log on to PortlandOregon.gov/NET.

