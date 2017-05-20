Vancouver church rebuilding a year after arson fire

A Vancouver community took the first steps in rebuilding an iconic church Friday morning after it was lost to an arson fire.

In May of 2016, the First Congregational United Church of Christ went up in flames after fire officials say someone set it on fire. Two other churches in the Vancouver area were targeted in the following days.

Friday morning church officials removed a giant cross from the west end of the building, a step they said was like “turning a corner.”

"It really feels like we're turning a corner because we are able to now do some work that is going to be more visible,” Pastor Jennifer Brownell said. “Replace some of the burned beams, and then the guys that know more about this than I do say that the work is really going to start to move quite quickly."

Organizers said the next step of construction will be to remove the roof and beams. They expect the rebuild to be completed between later this year and early next year.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.