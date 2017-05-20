Crews respond to house fire in N. Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to house fire in N. Portland

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Firefighters rushed to a house fire on the 7000 block of North Williams Avenue early Saturday morning.

The Red Cross said four adults and three children safely escaped the fire, but are now without a home.

The Red Cross is helping the family with shelter and food in the meantime.

There's no word yet from investigators on what started the fire.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.