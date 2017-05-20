Columbia Co. deputies serve search warrant, recover stolen tractors and building materials

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said a man faces a list of charges after deputies found stolen tractors and other items on his property.

It all started when deputies responded to the 68000 block of Holbrook Road to investigate a burglary on Thursday. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that 40-year-old Derek Kelley burglarized the home several times.

On Friday, deputies obtained a search warrant and found stolen building materials, as well as two stolen tractors at a home on Beaver Homes Road where Kelly was known to be staying.

Deputies said one tractor was an excavator stolen from Portland, and the other was stolen from Rainier.

Kelley faces burglary, theft and criminal mischief charges.

Deputies also arrested Dennis Cliett, 75, and James Sjong, 62 on drug charges.

