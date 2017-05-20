Thousands attend the American Heart Association's annual Heart & Stroke Walk

Thousands of people are at Portland International Raceway for the American Heart Association's annual Heart & Stroke Walk.

The 5K event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. An estimated 8,000 people are expected to attend the event this year.

Proceeds from the Heart & Stroke Walk go towards the American Heart Association.

This year, the organization's goal is to raise $775,000!

Fox 12's Nora Hart will be there as the event's emcee.

