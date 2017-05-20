Caught on Camera: Thieves stealing stacks of jeans from Gresham store

A Gresham store manager said two men stole stacks of jeans from the business and it was all caught on camera.

Amy McCoy said her store’s high-end jeans were gone in a matter of minutes.

Surveillance video from Coastal Farm and Ranch in Gresham shows two men walk into the store Wednesday afternoon as if they were customers.

Minutes later, they can be seen running out while each holding big stacks of jeans.

McCoy said the store’s sensors did go off, but they were gone in a white car before anyone could catch up to them.

“Once they entered the parking lot, it was within three minutes they were in and out,” said McCoy.

McCoy said, unfortunately, they have had shoplifters before, but nothing on this scale.

“They range from $109 dollars to about $160 a piece,” said McCoy.

The store manager said she’s now hoping the video is the key to catching the bold crooks.

“It’s just disheartening to see,” said McCoy.

McCoy said she does believe the thieves cased her store weeks before, so they knew exactly what to take when they came in.

McCoy is asking anyone with information to call Gresham Police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.