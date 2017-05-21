Sunny Saturday sends boaters out on the water

Saturday seemed to be the day many boaters across Oregon were looking for with many headed to local rivers and lakes.

The day started cloudy with light drizzle in places but it cleared off by the afternoon.

“If you love boating it doesn’t get much better than this,” boater Sid Smith said.

Saturday morning he took his navigated his boat from St. Helens to Portland for Lunch.

“It was a beautiful trip up here,” Smith said. “There was hardly any boats out on the water.”

He said the one thing they noticed was how high and fast the Columbia and Willamette are running.

“We barely made it under the Steel Bridge with the water level so high,” Smith said.

Further up the Willamette River many anglers were out trying to hook a salmon.

“We got one today,” Fisherman Dick Ouellette said. “The fishing has changed a little bit because the water is so high so the salmon are kind of running in some different spots.”

He says there are pockets of debris in the water but it really wasn’t too bad. Ouellette says you just have to be careful.

“It’s always like that especially spring time in the Willamette you are always gonna find it, and they were in pockets,” Ouellete said. “We call them a mine field.”

“It seems like down in St. Helens we get all the big stuff coming by,” Smith said, “but up here it is mostly just debris the small stuff.”

Many boaters saw the water is colder than it should be for this time of year. Most readings put the temperature in the low 50s which are not ideal for summing.

Multiple agencies across the state and region are asking people to be careful out of the water as warmer days are expected early next week.

