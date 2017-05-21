Portland Police searching for the "Foul Mouth Bandit"

Portland Police are looking for a man they are calling the "Foul Mouth Bandit."

According to Portland Police, a man robbed several banks and credit unions between April 3 and April 7 in northeast Portland. The nickname, "Foul Mouth Bandit" stems from the language the man uses during the robberies.

Police said during the robberies, the man implied he had a gun, but no weapon was ever seen.

The suspect is described as a black man, 30 to 49 years old, 5'10" tall, 185 pounds, with a medium complexion, and a heavy build. The suspect wears glasses and generally wears a hooded sweatshirt and baseball cap during the robberies.

Portland Police said a $5,000 reward is being offered for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland Police.

