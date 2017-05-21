Crews battle early morning apartment fire in SE Portland

A Gresham store manager said two men stole stacks of jeans from the business and It was all caught on camera.More >
The Portland Police Bureau said there have been two incidents at southwest Portland grocery stores and investigators are working with police in Beaverton and Milwaukie on similar cases.More >
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a stabbing at the Lloyd Center MAX platform Friday afternoon that sent a woman to the hospital.More >
Police asked for the public's help locating 67-year-old Marilyn Lancaster of Madras on May 9. Her roommate notified police on May 1 that Lancaster had last been seen a few days earlier.More >
Columbia County Sheriff's Office said a man faces charges after deputies found stolen tractors and other items on a property.More >
Denim creations appear to be getting out of hand.More >
California authorities say a brain surgeon and two nurses have been charged in a child sex abuse ring involving seven victims under 13.More >
Foodies in Beaverton have a new spot to sample after the city’s first food cart pod opened Friday.More >
