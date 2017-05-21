Crews battle early morning apartment fire in SE Portland

Firefighters battled an apartment fire in southeast Portland.

Crews rushed to the Hamilton Park apartment complex on the 1900 block of Southeast 122nd avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Portland Fire and Rescue said the fire started in a second-story apartment. Flames from the couch extended to the back patio of another unit. There was water damage to the unit below as well, according to fire crews.

Seven adults and three children were displaced by the fire, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

The Red Cross is helping provide those affected by the fire with immediate basic needs.

Firefighters have not said what caused the fire.

