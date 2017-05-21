Lents art installation hit by vandals

A community kiosk in Portland’s Lents neighborhood, which is meant to share information with neighbors, is being hit by vandals.

Sitting near the Lents Town Center, an art installation known as the Lents Kiosk is meant to share community news and events with neighbors.

“It’s supposed to be just a hub of information for people to come around and see what’s happening,” said Robert Schultz, who is with the Lents Neighborhood Association.

Instead, Schultz said it is something vandals continue to target.

“Since it’s been here, it’s been tagged a couple times, and we’ve also had some break-ins,” said Schultz.

Schultz said the kiosk remains locked since only pre-approved community fliers can go inside. But he said more than once, someone has broken into it.

“Somebody has taken the liberty to break into it and post their own divisive, hateful messages, kind of against the homeless, telling them to go home and be afraid,” said Schultz.

One of the fliers Schultz said he found read, “Homeless go away now.”

Schultz said it was then signed to make it look like it came from the Lents Neighborhood Association.

“It really makes us all look bad,” he said. “Our whole neighborhood, the association, the people who crafted this kiosk, it just makes us all look bad.”

Schultz said the neighborhood association is now looking at ways to better secure the kiosk so it can be used again to bring people together.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.