Deputies respond to Horsetail Falls on report of injured hiker

Deputies responded to Horsetail Falls Sunday on reports of an injured hiker.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday that indicated a man in his 20s fell about 15 feet off of the trail down a ravine and may have suffered a broken arm.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported that rescue crews had reached the injured hiker and were walking him out to the parking lot for further treatment.

Crews say the hiker was able to get out of the ravine without the help of a rope rescue team.

