Police: Man uses utility knife to defend himself against intruder

A Gresham store manager said two men stole stacks of jeans from the business and It was all caught on camera.More >
A Gresham store manager said two men stole stacks of jeans from the business and It was all caught on camera.More >
President Donald Trump's budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill.More >
President Donald Trump's budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill.More >
The Portland Police Bureau said there have been two incidents at southwest Portland grocery stores and investigators are working with police in Beaverton and Milwaukie on similar cases.More >
The Portland Police Bureau said there have been two incidents at southwest Portland grocery stores and investigators are working with police in Beaverton and Milwaukie on similar cases.More >
Firefighters battled an apartment fire in southeast Portland early Sunday morning.More >
Firefighters battled an apartment fire in southeast Portland early Sunday morning.More >
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a stabbing at the Lloyd Center MAX platform Friday afternoon that sent a woman to the hospital.More >
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a stabbing at the Lloyd Center MAX platform Friday afternoon that sent a woman to the hospital.More >
According to Portland Police, a man robbed several banks and credit unions last month in Northeast Portland.More >
According to Portland Police, a man robbed several banks and credit unions last month in Northeast Portland.More >
Police asked for the public's help locating 67-year-old Marilyn Lancaster of Madras on May 9. Her roommate notified police on May 1 that Lancaster had last been seen a few days earlier.More >
Police asked for the public's help locating 67-year-old Marilyn Lancaster of Madras on May 9. Her roommate notified police on May 1 that Lancaster had last been seen a few days earlier.More >
Columbia County Sheriff's Office said a man faces charges after deputies found stolen tractors and other items on a property.More >
Columbia County Sheriff's Office said a man faces charges after deputies found stolen tractors and other items on a property.More >