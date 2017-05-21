Police: Man uses utility knife to defend himself against intruder

Police say a man used a utility knife to defend himself after a 19-year-old broke into his apartment in southeast Portland.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Southeast 148th Avenue at about 8 a.m. Sunday on a report that a man not wearing a shirt was being chased by another man yelling that the shirtless man broke into his apartment.

Officers learned the suspect attempted to enter an apartment and the resident grabbed a utility knife to repel the suspect, who ran away.

Police say the victim went outside to ensure that the suspect had left the area. The suspect then confronted the victim, who used the utility knife to defend himself.

According to police, the suspect ran to an approaching patrol car and got into the passenger seat. When the officer tried to take him into custody, the suspect ran away. He tried to get into another home but was repelled by the residents.

The suspect then tried to get into the passenger side of a passing car before officers took him into custody, according to police.

Police say the suspect, 19-year-old Noel Stivensson, was treated at the scene by medical personnel for agitation and cuts sustained in a struggle with the first victim. He was later taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries and drug impairment.

Pending his treatment, he will either be booked into jail upon his release or receive criminal citations from the investigating officers.

Police say the victim who used the utility knife is not expected to face any charges.

