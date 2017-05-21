Tree falls, injures Portland woman in Minnesota

A Portland family is trying to get back home after a tree fell and injured one of them.

Earlier this month, Dan Scott and his wife Micki were in Minnesota for his daughter's 50th birthday.

While out to dinner on May 6, a tree fell from a park, landing on top of Micki. She suffered nine broken ribs, several breaks to her pelvis, a punctured lung, and head injuries.

Since then, she has been in a Minnesota hospital.

Dan Scott told FOX 12 this is being called an "act of God" and that no one back in Minnesota is taking responsibility.

"She loves everybody and everybody loves her. She is bubbly, she is gregarious, she is outgoing, she is loving and kind, and would give you the shirt off her back," said Mimi Vaughan, Micki’s sister.

The family says Micki needs a medical transport flight to get her back to Oregon. They have started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the cost.

