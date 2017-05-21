Deadly crash closes portion of eastbound I-84 in Wood Village

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 84 in Wood Village.

The incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-84, west of Northeast 238th Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 7 p.m. Sunday after witnesses reported seeing one vehicle stopped in the middle lane, which then led to a second vehicle crashing into the stopped vehicle at a high rate of speed.

It’s unclear why the first vehicle was stopped in the middle of the lane.

One person died at the scene and two others were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes of I-84 between Fairway Parkway and 238th Drive will be closed for several hours while the East Multnomah County Vehicular Crimes Team investigates the crash.

