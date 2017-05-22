Police: 14-year-old boy confesses to groping woman jogging in Fo - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: 14-year-old boy confesses to groping woman jogging in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) -

A 14-year-old boy, accompanied by his parents, turned himself in and confessed to groping a woman jogging in Forest Grove, according to police. 

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. Sunday along a paved path near Highway 47 and Maple Street.

A woman told police someone grabbed her from behind. Police said the suspect turned and ran, and the woman chased after him until he entered a backyard on the 1500 block of Maple Place. 

Officers searched the area with help from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and a Beaverton K-9 team, but the suspect was not found. 

At 10 a.m. Monday, police said the 14-year-old suspect and his parents went to the Forest Grove Police Department. The boy was interviewed by investigators and made a full confession, according to officers.  

The teen was arrested on charges of third-degree sex abuse and harassment. The case has been referred to the Washington County Juvenile Department. 

