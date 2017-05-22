Woman grabbed on jogging path in Forest Grove - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman grabbed on jogging path in Forest Grove

Forest Grove police are investigating after a woman says she was grabbed along a jogging path. 

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. Sunday along a paved path near Highway 47 and Maple Street.

A woman told police a man grabbed her from behind. Police say the man turned and ran, and the woman gave chase until he entered a backyard in the 1500 block of Maple Place. 

Officers searched the area with help from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and a Beaverton K-9 unit but were not able to locate the suspect. 

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’ 5”, approximately 18-20 years old with light brown hair described as cut in a “bowl cut.” He was wearing a white or gray tank top or muscle shirt and dark colored shorts at the time. The man was also reportedly wearing a belt with red coloring on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Forest Grove Police Department at 503-992-3260.

