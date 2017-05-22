High Rocks lifeguards to start summer season Memorial Day weekend

A warm, sunny Monday is on tap and if you have plans to go to High Rocks Park on the Clackamas River, you'll be greeted by high water and a swift current and several signs warning of the dangers that come with it.

Local first responders want everyone headed to northwest rivers and lakes to be cautious as they are running high and unusually cold for this time of year.

At High Rocks, be aware that there is no lifeguard on duty quite yet. AMR River Rescue, who supplies the lifeguards, says they won't be stationed there until next Saturday, Memorial Day weekend.

On Sunday, there were plenty of folks at the popular swimming hole.

"It was nice. It is 80 degrees today we were trying to get some sun," a woman named Kortney told FOX 12. "I stuck my foot in and it is freezing, it is still super cold."

She says many people have noticed how different the river is compared to years past.

"It is definitely a lot higher this year and the current is a lot stronger," Kortney said. "It is kind of stressful like if you jump in you don't want to get pulled down."

She added that not too many people were jumping in Sunday to cool off.

AMR says they are wrapping up training and getting their lifeguards certified for the summer season.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.