Shooting investigation underway in Pearl District, one person in custody

One person has been taken into custody in the Pearl District in connection with a shooting investigation.

Portland Police say the investigation started just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at North Broadway and Flint Avenue, on the report of gunfire in the area where the occupants of two vehicles were possibly shooting at each other.

No victims were located.

Police say multiple updates to 911 led officers to the area of Northwest 9th Avenue and Northwest Lovejoy Street to look for one of the people involved.

Just after 11 p.m., police reported that one person was in custody and officers had checked a residence in the Pearl Court apartments to ensure there were no injured people inside.

The Special Emergency Reaction and Crisis Negotiation teams had been called out to assist but were recalled.

The Gang Enforcement Team has responded to continue the investigation. A vehicle parked in front of the Pearl Court Apartments is being examined as part of the continuing investigation, police said.

