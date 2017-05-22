Suspect arrested in connection with shots fired in Pearl District

One suspect has been arrested in connection with shots being fired in the Pearl District on Sunday night.

The investigation started just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at North Broadway and Flint Avenue, on the report of gunfire in the area and people in two vehicles possibly shooting at each other.

No victims were located.

Police say multiple updates called in to 911 led officers to the area of Northwest 9th Avenue and Lovejoy Street to look for one of the people involved.

Just after 11 p.m., police reported that one person was in custody and officers had checked a home in the Pearl Court apartments to ensure there were no injured people inside.

The Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Teams were called out to assist.

On Monday, police said 26-year-old Ronnie Lee Smith had been arrested. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of hit and run, reckless driving and a parole detainer for unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Gang Enforcement Team is continuing the investigation.

Update: police investigating shooting, two cars possibly shot at each other near N Broadway & Flint Ave, SERT & CNT responded @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/uWTEQE2Ed7 — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) May 22, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.