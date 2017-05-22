$79,000 in scholarships awarded to local high school seniors

A total of $79,000 in college scholarships were awarded to top high school seniors in Oregon and southwest Washington.

The event was held Saturday at the Key Bank Room at Providence Park. Former Portland Timbers player Nat Borchers was also at the event to congratulate the students.

The scholarships were awarded to 61 local high school seniors for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills.

Each student received a $1,000 scholarship, and two received a total of $10,000 in college scholarships. The students were also entered in a raffle to win one of 10 laptop computers.

The scholarships were awarded as part of the "Leaders and Achievers" program funded by the Comcast Foundation.

