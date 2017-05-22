9-year-old boy, woman critically injured in shooting in Gresham - KPTV - FOX 12

9-year-old boy, woman critically injured in shooting in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A nine-year-old boy and a woman were critically injured in a shooting in Gresham Monday morning, according to police. 

Police responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Northeast 183rd Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area.

The FOX 12 crew said they saw an ambulance pull away from the scene upon their arrival.

Police later confirmed a nine-year-old boy and a 29-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 

A Gresham police spokesperson said either one or two suspects drove into the area and entered the victims' apartment.  He said multiple shots were fired.

It appears the shooting was targeted.

There is no suspect information. K-9 officers have been brought to the scene to investigate. Drivers should avoid the area.

