9-year-old boy, woman critically injured in shooting in Gresham

A nine-year-old boy and a woman were critically injured in a shooting in Gresham Monday morning, according to police.

Police responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Northeast 183rd Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area.

The FOX 12 crew said they saw an ambulance pull away from the scene upon their arrival.

Police later confirmed a nine-year-old boy and a 29-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

A Gresham police spokesperson said either one or two suspects drove into the area and entered the victims' apartment. He said multiple shots were fired.

It appears the shooting was targeted.

Det. Baker says 9 year old boy and 29 year old woman shot and in critical condition.#fox12 #greshamshooting pic.twitter.com/cLMdI9oK9F — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) May 22, 2017

There is no suspect information. K-9 officers have been brought to the scene to investigate. Drivers should avoid the area.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.