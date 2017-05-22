Pedestrian struck, killed along Hwy 99W in Tigard

Unseasonably warm temperatures last fall caused water to breach the entrance to the Arctic's so-called "Doomsday" seed vault, one of humanity's last hopes after a global catastrophe, the company that manages the vault said last week.More >
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 84 in Wood Village.More >
Millions of car owners whose vehicles were outfitted with faulty Takata airbags could soon receive some type of compensation -- possibly a check for as much as $500.More >
The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. Sunday along a paved path near Highway 47 and Maple Street.More >
President Donald Trump's budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill.More >
There were some terrifying moments for a family in eastern Oregon when their 3-year-old daughter couldn’t use her legs after she was bitten by a tick.More >
A nine-year-old boy and a woman were critically injured in a shooting in Gresham Monday morning, according to police.More >
Three climbers have died on Mount Everest and another is missing in a busy and tragic weekend on the world's highest mountain, officials and expedition organizers said Monday.More >
One person has been taken into custody in the Pearl District in connection with a shooting investigation.More >
A Gresham store manager said two men stole stacks of jeans from the business and It was all caught on camera.More >
