Pedestrian struck, killed along Hwy 99W in Tigard

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) -

A pedestrian was hit and killed while walking along Highway 99W in Tigard late Sunday night, according to police.

The Tigard Police Department said they responded to the scene at Highway 99W and Southwest Walnut Street after 10 p.m.

Police said they arrived to find a pedestrian down and unresponsive.

Officers later confirmed the pedestrian was killed.

One lane of the highway was closed until about 4 a.m. Monday. All lanes have since reopened. 

More information was not immediately available. Please stay with FOX 12 for more updates. 

