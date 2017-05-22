Pedestrian struck, killed along Hwy 99W in Tigard

A pedestrian was hit and killed while walking along Highway 99W in Tigard late Sunday night, according to police.

The Tigard Police Department said they responded to the scene at Highway 99W and Southwest Walnut Street after 10 p.m.

Police said they arrived to find a pedestrian down and unresponsive.

Officers later confirmed the pedestrian was killed.

@TigardPolice investigating auto-ped fatality in Tigard on Pacific Hwy near Walnut. @ODOTValleyNCFA assisting with lane closures. — Tigard Police (@TigardPolice) May 22, 2017

Eastbound lanes of Hwy. 99w in Tigard are shutdown as PD investigates a crash possibly involving a pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/wUhA5fhKWt — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) May 22, 2017

One lane of the highway was closed until about 4 a.m. Monday. All lanes have since reopened.

