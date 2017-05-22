Police ID woman hit, killed crossing Hwy 99W in Tigard

Police have identified the 49-year-old woman who was hit and killed while crossing Highway 99W in Tigard on Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to the 12900 block of Southwest Pacific Highway at 10:25 p.m.

Norma Alicia Mendoza, 49, of Gresham, was hit by a northbound driver near Frewing Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Investigators noted no signs of impairment by the driver and no citations have been issued at this time.

Police said Monday it is not known if Mendoza was in a crosswalk when she was hit.

The northbound lanes were closed for around five hours following the collision.

Eastbound lanes of Hwy. 99w in Tigard are shutdown as PD investigates a crash possibly involving a pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/wUhA5fhKWt — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) May 22, 2017

