Deputies identify victims in deadly I-84 crash

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims who were involved in a deadly crash on I-84 in Wood Village Sunday.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near Northeast 238th Avenue around 7:03 p.m.

Deputies said a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck and other vehicles came to a stop on the freeway due to debris on the road.

Once the debris had been cleared, traffic began to move forward again. The pickup truck, driven by 67-year-old Linda Hampton, suffered a mechanical issue and was unable move.

A 2012 Dodge Caravan, driven by 75-year-old Jack Young, then struck the truck at freeway speeds.

The truck's passenger, 60-year-old Glen Hampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Linda Hampton and Young were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Eastbound I-84 was closed for several hours while deputies investigated. It was reopened just after midnight Monday.

