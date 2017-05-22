On the Go with Joe with TVF&R’s ‘Fill The Boot’ fundraiser - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe with TVF&R’s ‘Fill The Boot’ fundraiser

Joe V. was at a Fred Meyer location along Farmington Road and Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway hanging out with a few Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters for their annual “Fill the Boot” fundraiser.

Firefighters will be asking for cash or check donations from passing motorists and pedestrians to help them “fill their boots.”

All donations go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help fund programs, research and services for area families.

The firefighters will be collecting donations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

