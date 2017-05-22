Portland residents brace for May scorcher

Locals in the Portland metro will be seeing August-like weather Monday rather than typical temperatures that normally arise in May.

FOX 12 meteorologist Joe Raineri expects bright and sunny skies with temperatures lingering in the low to mid 90s. Tuesday is set to bring cooler but still warm temperatures in the low 80s.

Conditions should be back to normal Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s.

Multnomah County officials will be opening three cooling centers to help locals stay hydrated.

Cooling centers will be located at these three locations:

Multnomah County Walnut Park Building, 5325 NE MLK Jr. Blvd., Portland

Multnomah County East Building, 600 NE 8th St., Gresham

Hollywood Senior Center, 1820 NE 40th Ave., Portland

The centers will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the hottest part of the day.

With warm weather comes an urge to hit the lakes and rivers in the area. But experts say currents and water temperatures are still dangerous.

The excessive amount of rain that fell this winter and early spring caused water levels rise above normal levels. Debris like logs or branches could be lurking in the water.

Currents are also very rapid and water temperatures are still quite cold. Responders say important to always think about safety when around bodies of water.

A recent proposal by Mayor Ted Wheeler would cut funds to the Portland Fire's dive team, meaning there would be fewer first responders assisting with rescues. AMR Ambulance Service said they are training more people to help with water rescues.

Just to be on the safe side, experts suggest staying away from the water until the conditions improve. If you do choose to go swimming, life jackets are strongly recommended.

