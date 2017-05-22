Man found dead along trail in Milo McIver State Park near Estaca - KPTV - FOX 12

Man found dead along trail in Milo McIver State Park near Estacada

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

Oregon State Police troopers are investigating the death of a man found along a trail in Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County near Estacada.

OSP said a hiker was walking along the Dog Creek Trail Sunday around 5:30 p.m. when they discovered the body of 65-year-old William Kemp of Milwaukie.

Preliminary evidence indicates Kemp may have suffered a medical incident.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Estacada Fire Department and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department assisted OSP in this case. 

