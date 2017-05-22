Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Monday, May 22

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, May 22:

Portland is entering a warm spell and that means people will begin working on many outdoor projects. But one project some might not consider is cleaning the roof of your home. MORE’s DIY expert Eric G. has a few tips on how to clean your roof safely and properly. Learn more about Eric G. at DesignByEricG.com.

Get some jars out and get ready to assemble a delicious grab-and-go snack you can make ahead of time. MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz shows us how to make her overnight chocolate peanut butter oats. Get the recipe at MonicaMetz.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.