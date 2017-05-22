Pink Floyd tribute band Floydian Slips to hold 20th anniversary concert

When it comes to cover bands, some argue Portland is home to some of the best in the country.

The Pink Floyd tribute group Floydian Slips is celebrating 20 years of rocking the Rose City.

MORE’s Molly Riehl spoke with the group about how they got their start.

To celebrate their 20-year milestone, Floydian Slips will be holding a concert at Revolution Hall Friday at 7 p.m. Learn more about the event on band's Facebook page.

