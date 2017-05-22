Grab-n-go breakfast oats with Monica Metz - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Grab-n-go breakfast oats with Monica Metz

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Get some jars out and get ready to assemble a delicious grab-and-go snack you can make ahead of time.

MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz shows us how to make her overnight chocolate peanut butter oats.

Not only is it great for breakfast, this tasty snack is perfect for your early-morning workout. 

"Oatmeal is high in fiber and resistant starch, which helps you feel satisfied longer while also shuttling toxins from the body,"

Get the recipe and see other recipes at MonicaMetz.com

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.