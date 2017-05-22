Police investigating stabbing in Corvallis near OSU campus

Police are investigating a stabbing that seriously injured multiple people at a home near the Oregon State University campus Monday morning.

Police responded to the 400 block of Northwest 27th Street at 5:54 a.m. Officers said a male suspect entered a home and stabbed multiple people before running away.

The suspect was caught near the Benton County Senior Center. The suspect's identity was not immediately known to investigators. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

OSU officials told FOX 12 they are working to confirm if any of the victims are students. Police said "multiple victims" were taken to the hospital with serious injures.

No other details were immediately released.

