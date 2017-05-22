Police make arrest in Corvallis stabbing near OSU campus

Police announced Tuesday they arrested a 22-year-old man accused of stabbing several people in a Corvallis house near the Oregon State University campus.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Northwest 27th Street Monday morning to a rental home. Officers said a male suspect entered a home and stabbed multiple people living in the house before running away. An OSU student was among those injured in the stabbing while another victim was a former student. The other victims had no tie to the school.

The suspect, identified as Benjamin Bucknell Tuesday morning, was caught near the Benton County Senior Center. Bucknell was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries before he was taken into custody.

Police said several victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Bucknell was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. According to court documents, he was arraigned last week on separate burglary and criminal mischief felony charges in Benton County.

He was being held on bail for $525,000 on several charges related to Monday's stabbing.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.