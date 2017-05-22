Local law enforcement encourages drivers not to leave pets, babies in cars

Portland is predicted to experience the hottest day of the year so far Monday, but with hot temperatures come risks.

While the sun can mean fun times outside, it can also make cars extremely hot.

Even with the windows cracked, temperatures can quickly rise to the point where they become dangerous for anyone inside a car.

With temperatures expected to hit the 90s, local law enforcement groups took to social media to remind drivers that pets and babies should not be kept in vehicles.

Hot Dog! It's going to be a warm one! Heat in cars kills, please don't leave kids or pets in your vehicle! pic.twitter.com/yLz9ajeLAU — Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) May 22, 2017

HEAT #ALERT: The mercury is rising, please don't leave children or pets in your vehicle! pic.twitter.com/zWrYmR2emc — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 22, 2017

It's a warm one! We remind you not to leave your furry family member unattended in your parked car. pic.twitter.com/ZRrnQtWeXw — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) May 22, 2017

Drivers can also be cited by authorities if a baby or pet is left in a hot car. Last year a Tigard police officer had to break into a hot car to free a small dog.

